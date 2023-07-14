Comparing Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share. Concentrix pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atos pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Concentrix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 5.85% 19.99% 8.26% Atos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $137.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.69%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Atos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $6.32 billion 0.72 $435.05 million $7.24 12.14 Atos N/A N/A N/A $2.21 N/A

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Atos. Atos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Atos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats Atos on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, telecom, media, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

