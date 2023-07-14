American International (AMIH) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $633.46 million $10.26 million 305.39

American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 209 977 1660 68 2.54

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 88.38%. Given American International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.98% -34.57% -2.45%

Summary

American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

