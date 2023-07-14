Financial Comparison: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $8.82 million $4.62 6.14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $45.46 billion 1.34 $6.83 billion $0.87 10.48

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 13.05% 6.81% 0.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

