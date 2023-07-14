Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $36.69 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.