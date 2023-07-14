AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AtriCure Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 231.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

