Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $311.92

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.92.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $347.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
