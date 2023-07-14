Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $311.92

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $347.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.