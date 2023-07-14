Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after buying an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

