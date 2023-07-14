InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,785.56 ($74.43).

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($77.19) to GBX 6,200 ($79.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($75.26) to GBX 5,390 ($69.34) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,360 ($68.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,431.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,375.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,404.58. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,224 ($54.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,796 ($74.57).

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($69.09) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,725.59). In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($69.83) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,474.72). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($69.09) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,725.59). Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

