Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target at $104.50

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

