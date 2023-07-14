Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $121.92

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

