Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

