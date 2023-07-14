Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $36.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,994 shares of company stock worth $2,867,005. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $36,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.