PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,843. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,335,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.