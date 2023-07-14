Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $63.36

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 152.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.