NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Trading Up 0.6 %

NOV opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

