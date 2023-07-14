Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

