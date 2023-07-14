Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $499.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.68. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.