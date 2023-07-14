Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBUFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $499.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.68. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

