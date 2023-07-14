BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLFS. Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.74.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 72,049 shares valued at $1,545,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

