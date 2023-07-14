ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $16.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUMP. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.