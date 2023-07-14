Northland Securities Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $305.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.39, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.71.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

