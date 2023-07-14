Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $92.91.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

