Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($5.93) Per Share

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ouster in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.93) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ouster’s current full-year earnings is ($9.36) per share.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUST. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 11,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at $451,095.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala acquired 86,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,095.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

