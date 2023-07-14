Hyliion Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hyliion in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,470.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

