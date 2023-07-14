Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($11.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

Shares of KRTX opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $122.59 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.