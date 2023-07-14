Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.91. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.39 and a 12-month high of C$8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.02.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.30 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

