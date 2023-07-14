Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

IRT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.