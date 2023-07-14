StockNews.com Upgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to “Strong-Buy”

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMX opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

