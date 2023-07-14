Analyzing UTG (UTGN) and Its Competitors

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.11% 7.25% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 319 1899 1723 68 2.38

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 216.42%. Given UTG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $18.57 billion $1.04 billion 60.30

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

