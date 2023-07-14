Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price at $734.60

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $735.00.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($11.58) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 675 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HSBC opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 286.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

