Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562,053 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

