Financial Analysis: RLI (NYSE:RLI) vs. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RLI and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get RLI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

RLI presently has a consensus target price of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 35.28% 19.18% 4.91% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RLI and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.70 billion 3.58 $583.41 million $13.84 9.65 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.46 $39.40 million N/A N/A

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLI beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

