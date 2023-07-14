Head to Head Review: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HH&L Acquisition and Renalytix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Renalytix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renalytix has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76% Renalytix -1,375.46% -255.70% -122.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Renalytix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 54.90 Renalytix $2.97 million 60.94 -$45.28 million ($0.66) -5.85

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renalytix. Renalytix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Renalytix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Renalytix

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.