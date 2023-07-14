Critical Survey: LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) versus PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) and PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LIXIL and PGT Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.13 PGT Innovations $1.49 billion 1.13 $98.88 million $1.83 15.63

PGT Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than LIXIL. LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PGT Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of LIXIL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LIXIL and PGT Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIXIL N/A N/A N/A PGT Innovations 7.38% 20.09% 7.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LIXIL and PGT Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIXIL 0 1 0 0 2.00 PGT Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00

PGT Innovations has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given PGT Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PGT Innovations is more favorable than LIXIL.

Summary

PGT Innovations beats LIXIL on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc. This segment offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, COBRA, DXV, RICHELLE, and SPAGE brands. The LHT segment provides housing window sashes, entrance doors, various types of shutters, gates, carports, banisters, high railings, etc.; window frames, wooden furnishing materials, interior decorative materials, etc.; sidings, roofing materials, etc.; and solar power systems, etc. This segment offers its products under the Tostem, Exsior, Interio, Super Wall, Nodea, and Asahi Tostem brands. The LBT segment offers curtain walls, building window sashes, store facades, etc. The H&S segment engages in the development of homebuilding franchise chains, construction on order, etc.; and provides services for land, buildings, real estate management, real estate franchises development support, etc., as well as housing loans. This segment offers its products under the Lixil, Eyeful Home, ERA, Fierce Home, and GL HOME brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation and changed its name to LIXIL Corporation in December 2020. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc., together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also offers customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather. In addition, the company provides premium aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides impact and non-impact sliding glass and terrace doors; fixed picture, single hung, and horizontal rolling windows; aluminum thermally broken doors and windows; fixed and operating windows; sliding, folding, and hinged doors; and moving glass walls and windows. The company offers its products under the PGT, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, NewSouth, Eco Window Systems, CGI Commercial, Anlin, and Martin brands. It serves window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, enclosure contractors, and garage door installation dealers. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.

