Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Head to Head Contrast

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kaman and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kaman alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kaman presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Kaman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.94% 4.38% 2.22% Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kaman and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kaman pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kaman pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaman and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $687.96 million 0.99 -$46.23 million ($1.80) -13.48 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A $10.16 4.44

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman. Kaman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kaman beats Kongsberg Gruppen ASA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaman

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft. The Precision Products segment provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; undertakes subcontract helicopter works; restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and supports heavy lift K-MAX manned helicopter, and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system. The Structures segment offers metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts; and medical imaging solutions. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Kaman Corporation was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

(Get Free Report)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels. This segment also provides winches for mooring, anchor handling, and special systems for offshore vessels, tugs, marine vessels, and various other classes of vessel, as well as cranes; hydroacoustics; autonomous underwater vessels and solutions for autonomous maritime vessels; and products related to fisheries, systems for underwater mapping, and sensors and solutions for specialist vessels. The Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace segment offers various systems and services to the defense industry. It provides air defense and combat systems, sonars, and navigation for marine vessels and submarines, as well as integrated command and control systems; remote tower solutions for airports; remote control weapon stations for land-based vehicles and marine vessels; products for military tactical communication; naval strike and air-to-surface missiles; and lightweight composite and titanium components for F-35 combat aircraft. This segment also offers components and services to the space industry, as well as port monitoring systems; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Other segment focuses on digitalization within the oil and gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. It operates primarily in Norway, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was founded in 1814 and is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.