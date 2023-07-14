Analyzing Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and American International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 12.19% 31.30% 3.58% American International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $4.02 billion 2.51 $565.34 million $3.10 21.53 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01

This table compares Service Co. International and American International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Co. International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Service Co. International and American International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 2 0 3.00 American International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Co. International currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than American International.

Summary

Service Co. International beats American International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. It owns and operates funeral service locations and cemeteries in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American International

(Get Free Report)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.