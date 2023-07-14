Comparing Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goodfood Market and H&R Block’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $3.46 billion 1.43 $551.21 million $2.97 10.95

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 13.59% -284.65% 18.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Goodfood Market and H&R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50 H&R Block 1 0 1 0 2.00

Goodfood Market currently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. H&R Block has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than H&R Block.

Summary

H&R Block beats Goodfood Market on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. In addition, the company offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

