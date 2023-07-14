VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) and V2X (NYSE:VVX) Critical Review

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) and V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VCI Global and V2X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VCI Global N/A N/A N/A V2X -1.03% 13.36% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VCI Global and V2X, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VCI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

V2X has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given V2X’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe V2X is more favorable than VCI Global.

95.2% of V2X shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of V2X shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VCI Global and V2X’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VCI Global $8.08 million 16.86 N/A N/A N/A V2X $2.89 billion 0.52 -$14.33 million ($0.60) -80.90

VCI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than V2X.

Summary

V2X beats VCI Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. It also provides corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, listings on recognized stock exchanges, and fintech advisory, as well as money lending services. It delivers its services to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

