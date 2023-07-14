StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 198.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.