Contrasting Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) and IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) and IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tutor Perini and IBI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini -6.57% -16.06% -5.14% IBI Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Tutor Perini shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Tutor Perini shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini $121.17 billion 0.00 -$210.01 million ($4.61) -1.64 IBI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tutor Perini and IBI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IBI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tutor Perini.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tutor Perini and IBI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini 0 0 0 0 N/A IBI Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tutor Perini currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Tutor Perini’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than IBI Group.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and provides self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services. The company also offers systems solutions in tolling, traffic and transit management, airport groundside management, lighting, and supervisory control and data acquisition applications for control of water and waste-water systems. It serves national, provincial, state, and local government agencies and public institutions, as well as companies in the real estate building, land and infrastructure development, transportation and communication, and other industries. The company was formerly known as IBI Income Fund and changed its name to IBI Group Inc. in January 2011. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

