Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

