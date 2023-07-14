U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.57.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

