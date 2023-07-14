Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $272,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

