Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) versus Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Critical Review

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) and Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Österreichische Post and Pitney Bowes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Österreichische Post alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A Pitney Bowes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $0.87 22.29 Pitney Bowes $3.54 billion 0.18 $36.94 million $0.05 73.81

This table compares Österreichische Post and Pitney Bowes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pitney Bowes has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. Österreichische Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pitney Bowes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Österreichische Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Pitney Bowes shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Pitney Bowes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Österreichische Post and Pitney Bowes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A Pitney Bowes 0.24% 29.25% 0.25%

Summary

Pitney Bowes beats Österreichische Post on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Österreichische Post

(Get Free Report)

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment offers mail sortation services, which allow clients to qualify volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment provides physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions and other applications for sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels, and flats as well as financing alternatives to finance equipment and product purchases. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products, solutions, and services through direct and inside sales force, global and regional partner channels, direct mailings, and digital channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.