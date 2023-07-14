Brokerages Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target at $267.50

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

GNGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Getinge AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

(Get Free Report

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.