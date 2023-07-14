Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.