UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

Several research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,342. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $18.40 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

