KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $67.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 0.3 %

KBR opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.78.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,099,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.