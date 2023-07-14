PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ PACW opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $998.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.