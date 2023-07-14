StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $88.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

