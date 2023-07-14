IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $21.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.
IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Transactions at IMAX
In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IMAX
IMAX Stock Performance
IMAX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $987.26 million, a P/E ratio of -150.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.