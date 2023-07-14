IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $21.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $987.26 million, a P/E ratio of -150.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

